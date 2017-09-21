FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee doctor tells of patient deaths in meningitis outbreak
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 21, 2017 / 9:52 PM / a month ago

Tennessee doctor tells of patient deaths in meningitis outbreak

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Tennessee doctor testifying against a Massachusetts pharmacist charged over his role in a deadly 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak choked up on Thursday as he described how 13 patients at his clinic died after they were injected with tainted drugs.

John Culclasure, the medical director of the Saint Thomas Outpatient Neurosurgical Center in Nashville, testified in Boston federal court in the trial of Glenn Chin, a former supervisory pharmacist at now-defunct New England Compounding Center, which produced the drugs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jOvlc7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.