Pain device maker NeuroMetrix settles FTC false advertising case

Pain treatment device manufacturer NeuroMetrix and its founder will pay $4 million and turn over money earned through a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline to resolve allegations it made false claims about its flagship product.

The settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was disclosed in a filing on Tuesday in Boston federal court and resolves claims against NeuroMetrix and Shai Gozani, its chief executive, related to its Quell wearable pain treatment device.

