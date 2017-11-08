FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health fund barred from suit over Nevada drug price law
November 8, 2017 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Health fund barred from suit over Nevada drug price law

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge has rejected a multi-employer health plan’s request to join the defense of a Nevada law requiring diabetes drugmakers to report their production and marketing costs against a lawsuit brought by two pharmaceutical industry groups.

Culinary Health Fund, which provides benefits to more than 125,000 hotel and hospitality workers in Nevada, had sought to intervene in the case on the grounds that the state’s attorney general and legislature were not adequately defending the law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jbAMly

