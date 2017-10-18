Judge declines to block Nevada drug price transparency law

A federal judge has rejected an effort by two pharmaceutical industry groups to block a recently enacted Nevada law that requires the manufacturers of diabetes drugs to report the costs of producing and marketing them.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas on Tuesday rejected a request by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization for a preliminary injunction on the law’s enforcement.

