Judge declines to block Nevada drug price transparency law
October 18, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 3 days ago

Judge declines to block Nevada drug price transparency law

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected an effort by two pharmaceutical industry groups to block a recently enacted Nevada law that requires the manufacturers of diabetes drugs to report the costs of producing and marketing them.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas on Tuesday rejected a request by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization for a preliminary injunction on the law’s enforcement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yxCnaB

