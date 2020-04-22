Osteopaths challenge Nevada restrictions on malaria drugs to treat COVID-19

A group of Nevada osteopaths are suing to strike down a new state regulation that restricts the prescribing of two anti-malarial drugs that are in high demand after U.S. President Donald Trump touted them as potential COVID-19 treatments.

The Nevada Osteopathic Medical Association in a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County argues the regulation unlawfully restricts the ability of doctors to practice medicine and patients to receive treatment.

