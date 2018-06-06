New Hampshire, hospitals strike $1.7 billion reimbursement deal

The state of New Hampshire has agreed to pay an estimated $1.7 billion in reimbursements to settle a dispute with 26 hospitals over how they were compensated for treating high numbers of indigent patients, the hospitals’ lawyers said.

The deal was announced on Tuesday by the New Hampshire Hospital Association and lawyers for the hospitals, who will receive a seven-year commitment from the state to reimburse them for treating patients who cannot pay for the care they receive.

