N.J. doctor who took bribes from compounding pharmacy gets prison

A New Jersey sports medicine doctor was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison for taking more than $60,000 in bribes for referring pain cream prescriptions and falsifying records for a compounding pharmacy.

James Morales, who operated Shore Sports Medicine in Toms River, New Jersey, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez in Camden after pleading guilty in 2015 to conspiracy to accept kickbacks and commit healthcare fraud.

