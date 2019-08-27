New Jersey court lets medical aid-in-dying law take effect

A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday overturned a temporary restraining order that suspended a recently enacted state law that allows doctors to prescribe life-ending medications to terminally ill patients.

The New Jersey Appellate Division ruled that a lower-court judge abused his discretion by putting the law on hold on the grounds that the state had failed to implement rules governing the practice before it took effect on Aug. 1.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ue1dWb