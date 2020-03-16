New Jersey top court says doctor must face Quest's claims in cancer death case

New Jersey’s top court on Monday said a gynecologist could be held financially responsible in a medical malpractice trial over the failure to detect a woman’s cancer death even though her husband sued not him but lab company Quest Diagnostics Inc, which in turn brought third-party claims against the doctor.

The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that third-party defendants such as Dr. Jacinto Fernandez who face claims by a defendant that they should contribute to any damages awarded a plaintiff must participate in any underlying trial to determine liability.

