Doctors can't sue over bad-faith misconduct reports - N.Y. top court

Doctors cannot use a New York public health law to sue people who report them in bad faith to the state’s licensing authorities, the state’s top court has concluded in a lawsuit against a unit of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

The New York Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that a law that shields individuals and companies from lawsuits when they report possible misconduct in good faith cannot be interpreted to give doctors a private right of action to sue them.

