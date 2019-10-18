Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: NYC hospital system defeats Medicaid fraud case on appeal

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing New York City and its municipal healthcare system of conspiring to submit claims to Medicaid that a computer system flagged as being ineligible for reimbursement.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Thursday ruled that Andrew Gelbman, a former IT specialist at NYC Health + Hospitals, failed to sufficiently allege how the fraudulent scheme worked or who specifically carried it out.

