January 31, 2018 / 11:07 PM / in 2 hours

New York home healthcare provider reaches $6.4 million settlement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New York home healthcare provider and its president have agreed to pay $6.4 million to resolve claims that they falsely billed Medicaid for services they did not actually provide patients.

The settlement with Home Family Care Inc and Alexander Kiselev, the company’s co-owner and president, was announced on Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue in Brooklyn. A former HFC vice president, Michael Gurevich, entered into a separate settlement resolving the same allegations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2npqQ75

