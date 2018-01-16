FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

New York methadone clinic operator settles Medicaid billing probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New York-based health center has agreed to pay $1.25 million to resolve claims it improperly billed Medicaid for substance abuse treatment services that failed to meet the program’s requirements, the state’s attorney general said on Friday.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the deal with Whitney M. Young Jr Health Center in Albany would resolve claims that the center failed to properly document that patients had tailored clinical treatment plans as Medicaid requires.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mD1W2V

