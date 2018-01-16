New York methadone clinic operator settles Medicaid billing probe

A New York-based health center has agreed to pay $1.25 million to resolve claims it improperly billed Medicaid for substance abuse treatment services that failed to meet the program’s requirements, the state’s attorney general said on Friday.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the deal with Whitney M. Young Jr Health Center in Albany would resolve claims that the center failed to properly document that patients had tailored clinical treatment plans as Medicaid requires.

