New Hampshire fights DEA bid to access drug database without a warrant

The state of New Hampshire on Thursday urged a federal appeals court to bar the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from gaining access to records in a database it maintains of opioids and other drugs prescribed to patients without a search warrant.

Lawyers for the state and the American Civil Liberties Union told the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston that the DEA lacked authority to get the records using an administrative subpoena and that allowing it to do so raised privacy concerns.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2B1kSQl