Litigation funder to appeal ruling voiding NFL concussion contracts

A company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts will urge a federal appeals court on Wednesday to overturn a ruling that invalidated contracts it entered into with retired National Football Players with brain injuries. A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will consider whether the judge overseeing the NFL’s estimated $1 billion concussion settlement with retirees had the authority to nix deals RD Legal entered into with ex-players.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FHSNlB