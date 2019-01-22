Westlaw News
January 22, 2019 / 12:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Litigation funder to appeal ruling voiding NFL concussion contracts

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts will urge a federal appeals court on Wednesday to overturn a ruling that invalidated contracts it entered into with retired National Football Players with brain injuries. A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will consider whether the judge overseeing the NFL’s estimated $1 billion concussion settlement with retirees had the authority to nix deals RD Legal entered into with ex-players.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FHSNlB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below