Westlaw News
May 7, 2020 / 9:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NFL concussion attorneys' $125 million fee award largely upheld

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday largely upheld the award of $112.5 million of fees to attorneys for retired football players suffering concussion-related injuries who secured an estimated $1 billion settlement with the National Football League.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled that with one small exception, a lower-court judge’s decision to award the fees to Seeger Weiss and seven other firms was “factually and legally sound.”

