Judge allows executive's testimony at Niaspan pay-for-delay trial

By Nate Raymond Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd may introduce testimony contradicting claims that a company it acquired would have released a generic version of cholesterol drug Niaspan earlier had it not entered into an anticompetitive patent litigation settlement, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois in Philadelphia on Thursday rejected a request by lawyers for retailers and other direct purchasers of Niaspan suing Teva for antitrust violations to block the company from introducing deposition testimony by Paul Bisaro, the former president and chief operating officer of Barr Pharmaceuticals. Teva acquired Barr in 2008.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2skI3AB