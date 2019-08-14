Judge certifies Niaspan 'pay-for-delay' class action against AbbVie, Teva

A federal judge on Wednesday certified a class of drug purchasers suing AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd over an alleged anticompetitive agreement that delayed the release of a generic version of the cholesterol drug Niaspan.

U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois in Philadelphia rejected arguments by AbbVie and Teva that the direct purchasers -primarily drug wholesale distributors - should be required to litigate their cases on an individual basis.

