Nonprofit sues over NIH licensing of cancer tech to Gilead

A nonprofit group is suing to challenge the National Institutes of Health’s plan to grant a license on taxpayer-funded cancer treatment technology to a Gilead Sciences Inc unit, arguing the decision ignored the public’s interest in affordable drugs.

Knowledge Ecology International (KEI) filed the lawsuit on Thursday in federal court in Baltimore, seeking to challenge NIH’s decision to license to Gilead patents related to a type of therapy it said was at the “frontier” of cancer treatment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K2kLHD