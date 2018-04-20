FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 20, 2018 / 10:15 PM / in 2 hours

Nonprofit sues over NIH licensing of cancer tech to Gilead

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A nonprofit group is suing to challenge the National Institutes of Health’s plan to grant a license on taxpayer-funded cancer treatment technology to a Gilead Sciences Inc unit, arguing the decision ignored the public’s interest in affordable drugs.

Knowledge Ecology International (KEI) filed the lawsuit on Thursday in federal court in Baltimore, seeking to challenge NIH’s decision to license to Gilead patents related to a type of therapy it said was at the “frontier” of cancer treatment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K2kLHD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.