a month ago
Pharmacy benefit managers group sues to block North Dakota laws
July 12, 2017 / 7:50 PM / a month ago

Pharmacy benefit managers group sues to block North Dakota laws

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A national trade group for pharmacy benefit managers has filed a lawsuit challenging two recently passed North Dakota laws that it says will impose "onerous" new restrictions on its members and increase drug costs.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) filed its complaint on Tuesday in federal court in North Dakota, saying the two laws, which go into effect in August, were preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uanNoa

