North Dakota pharmacy benefit manager law preempted by ERISA - 8th Circ.

A 2017 North Dakota law regulating pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in the state is preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Friday that because the state law necessarily affects ERISA health benefit plans, it is preempted, regardless of the fact that it also affects non-ERISA plans. The ruling is a victory for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), a trade association for pharmacy benefit managers.

