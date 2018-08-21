Novartis win appeal in antitrust litigation over leukemia drug

Aug 21 -

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of two proposed class actions alleging that Novartis AG engaged in a monopolistic scheme to delay the introduction of generic versions of its leukemia drug Gleevec into the U.S. market.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled that direct purchasers of Gleevec and health plans who indirectly bought the drug had failed to sufficiently allege Novartis’ actions violated antitrust law.

