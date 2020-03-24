Novartis wins dismissal of MS drug kickback lawsuit

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the drugmaker Novartis AG of engaging in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan said former Novartis sales representative Stephen Camburn had failed to adequately allege the existence of a kickback scheme that would give rise to claims under the False Claims Act.

