Westlaw News
March 24, 2020 / 11:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Novartis wins dismissal of MS drug kickback lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the drugmaker Novartis AG of engaging in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan said former Novartis sales representative Stephen Camburn had failed to adequately allege the existence of a kickback scheme that would give rise to claims under the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xYFnij

