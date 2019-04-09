Only first whistleblower entitled to collect in Novo Nordisk settlement – judge

A former Novo Nordisk employee deserves 15 percent of a $46.5 million settlement between the drugmaker and the U.S. Justice Department resolving claims its marketing downplayed its diabetes medication Victoza’s cancer risks, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington, D.C., on Monday rejected arguments by four other Novo Nordisk whistleblowers who said Elizabeth Kennedy should not alone receive nearly $7 million from the False Claims Act settlement.

