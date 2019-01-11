Ex-biotech CEO gets 27 months in prison for defrauding investors

A former biotech chief executive has been sentenced to 27 months in prison after being convicted of misusing funds investors provided for two companies he founded to line his own pockets and fund his fiancée’s restaurant.

Patrick Muraca, the former CEO of Massachusetts-based Nuclea Biotechnologies Inc, was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan after a federal jury in August found him guilty of charges including wire fraud.

