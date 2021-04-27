2nd Circuit revives nursing homes' challenge to CMS compliance rule

A federal appeals court has revived a challenge by nursing homes to a U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule that allows health officials to survey their facilities in response to complaints without any nurses being part of the team conducting the survey.

A unanimous 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday ruled that a district judge was wrong to conclude that the federal Medicare Act deprived the court of jurisdiction, finding that the nursing homes’ claims could go forward under the Medicaid Act.

