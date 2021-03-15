'Sensible guesswork' not enough to keep nursing home residents' fraud case in state court

A proposed fraud class action on behalf of about 3,000 current and former residents of skilled nursing facilities in Florida belongs in federal, not state, court, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

A unanimous panel on Friday found the plaintiffs had not shown that they qualified for the so-called “local controversy” exception to the Class Action Fairness Act. The case had been removed from state to federal court by defendant Michael Bokor, who allegedly controlled the nursing homes’ operations through various companies.

