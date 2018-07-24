DOJ says judge erred in tossing $347 million nursing home verdict

The U.S. Justice Department is urging a federal appeals court to reinstate a verdict worth $347.9 million against nursing facility operators affiliated with Consulate Health Care accused of fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid.

The department in an amicus brief filed on Friday with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argued that the federal judge in Florida who set aside the verdict committed “fundamental errors that threaten important government interests in remedying and deterring fraud.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JXF0Fi