Judge overturns nursing home whistleblower's $347 million trial win

A federal judge has overturned a $347.9 million judgment against nursing facility operators affiliated with Consulate Health Care in a lawsuit accusing them of submitting false or fraudulent claims for payment to Medicare and Medicaid.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa, Florida ruled on Thursday that, in light of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision, whistleblower Angela Ruckh, who worked at two of the operators’ 53 facilities in the state, offered insufficient proof at trial.

