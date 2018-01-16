FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 16, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge overturns nursing home whistleblower's $347 million trial win

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has overturned a $347.9 million judgment against nursing facility operators affiliated with Consulate Health Care in a lawsuit accusing them of submitting false or fraudulent claims for payment to Medicare and Medicaid.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa, Florida ruled on Thursday that, in light of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision, whistleblower Angela Ruckh, who worked at two of the operators’ 53 facilities in the state, offered insufficient proof at trial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r83Huw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.