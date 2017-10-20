Nursing home operator settles U.S. probe for $5 million

Nursing home operator Health Services Management Inc has agreed to pay $5 million to resolve claims it billed federal healthcare programs for worthless or unprovided services, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The settlement with Health Services Management will resolve a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Houston under the False Claims Act by a former employee of the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based nonprofit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xRJUgM