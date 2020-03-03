IN BRIEF: U.S. Justice Department to target problematic nursing homes

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled a new initiative aimed at enhancing efforts to pursue civil and criminal cases against nursing homes that provide “grossly substandard” care to their residents.

The Justice Department announced the initiative in connection with an annual crackdown on elder fraud that resulted in federal prosecutors nationwide bringing charges against 400 people accused of engaging in financial schemes that targeted seniors.

