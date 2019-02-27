Massachusetts top court asked to weigh nursing home arbitration case

A federal appeals court has asked Massachusetts’ top court to consider whether a wrongful death lawsuit over a nursing home resident’s death can be forced into arbitration, an issue that has divided courts across the nation.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Tuesday certified the question to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in a lawsuit by the daughter of a woman who died while under the care of the Golden Living Center Heathwood nursing home in Chestnut Hill.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BV9UNl