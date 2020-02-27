Nursing home wrongful-death case can be arbitrated - Mass. top court

Massachusetts’ top court on Thursday ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit over a nursing home resident’s death can be forced into arbitration, wading into an issue that has divided courts across the nation.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Golden Living Center Heathwood could force a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the daughter of a woman who died while under the care of the nursing home into arbitration.

