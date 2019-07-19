Residents may sue California for shutting them out of their nursing homes - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court has concluded that nursing home residents covered by Medicaid have the right to sue when states violate a federal requirement that they provide them a fair mechanism to challenge decisions by homes to discharge them and do not enforce the results of those appeal decisions.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday reached that conclusion as it revived a lawsuit by three nursing home residents who said the state of California violated their rights by allowing their homes to refuse to re-admit them.

