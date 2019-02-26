Westlaw News
Supreme Court nixes class action over sexual energy supplement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday held courts cannot forgive a rule that says parties have 14 days to seek leave to appeal class certification decisions, a victory for the maker of a sexual energy supplement facing a lawsuit over its effectiveness.

The justices in a 9-0 decision held that an appellate court erred when it reinstated a class action alleging Nutraceutical Corp falsely advertised that its Cobra Sexual Energy dietary supplement would improve sexual performance.

