NYC, DXC Technology unit pay $2.8 million to resolve Medicaid fraud case

New York City and a DXC Technology subsidiary will pay $2.775 million to resolve allegations they defrauded Medicaid into making millions of dollars of improper reimbursements for early intervention program services.

The settlement announced by Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss on Wednesday resolves a long-running lawsuit her office joined in 2014 against the city and Computer Sciences Corp, which through a 2017 merger became part of DXC Technology.

