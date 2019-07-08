Westlaw News
Explainer: Obamacare in the balance at the 5th Circuit

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is set to consider whether to affirm a judge’s decision that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional in the biggest court challenge the healthcare law has faced since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld it in 2012.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit will hear arguments from a group of state attorneys general and the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives in defense of the law popularly known as Obamacare.

