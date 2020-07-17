Westlaw News
July 17, 2020 / 8:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

D.C. Circuit upholds Trump expansion of non-Obamacare insurance plans

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Friday upheld regulations the Trump administration adopted in 2018 that allow for the expanded sale of short-term health insurance policies that do not meet coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by a 2-1 vote rejected arguments by insurance and health groups that said the rule wrongly interpreted the health law’s provisions and would allow “junk insurance” to compete with ACA-compliant plans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30omq38

