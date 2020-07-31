Westlaw News
July 31, 2020 / 5:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Quinn Emanuel says work for Obamacare insurers 'more than justifies' $185 million fee bid

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is seeking nearly $185 million in fees for representing health insurers that are now set to receive $3.7 billion from the federal government under an Obamacare program.

The firm made the fee request on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court in April ruled the federal government owed insurers $12 billion under a program aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to previously uninsured Americans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3i0pB8B

