Quinn Emanuel says work for Obamacare insurers 'more than justifies' $185 million fee bid

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is seeking nearly $185 million in fees for representing health insurers that are now set to receive $3.7 billion from the federal government under an Obamacare program.

The firm made the fee request on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court in April ruled the federal government owed insurers $12 billion under a program aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to previously uninsured Americans.

