UnitedHealth defeats N.Y. risk-adjustment rule on appeal

UnitedHealth Group on Monday won a legal challenge to a New York regulation that would reduce how much funding its subsidiaries in the state would receive under a program aimed at stabilizing insurance marketplaces under Obamacare.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that the emergency regulation the New York Department of Financial Services made effective 2017 was preempted by the Affordable Care Act’s so-called risk adjustment provisions.

