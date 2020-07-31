Westlaw News
July 31, 2020 / 9:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

States lose appeals bid to recoup $479 million in Obamacare fees

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has overturned a decision that required the federal government to return more than $479 million to the six states who argued it had illegally collected a fee from them under Obamacare.

The ruling on Friday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a setback for a group of states that, while under Republican leadership, filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of part of the Affordable Care Act that governed the fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/319ceMb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below