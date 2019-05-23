5th Circuit sets arguments over constitutionality of Obamacare for July 9

A federal appeals court on Thursday said it would hear arguments July 9 in a lawsuit by 18 Republican-led states challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, a case that is now backed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans set the date after agreeing in April to the request of the 21 Democratic attorneys general defending the law to expedite their appeal of a ruling by a district court judge in Texas declaring the law unconstitutional.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M9gWp2