Blue states teeing up appeal of ruling striking down Obamacare

A coalition of Democratic attorneys general has asked a federal judge in Texas to allow for a speedy appeal of his recent ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional, and to clarify that his decision had no immediate effect on the enforceability of the law.

The AGs in a filing on Monday said last week’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas has already created public confusion and could spur Republican-led states that challenged the ACA to abruptly halt programs launched under the 2010 law.

