FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 4, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: Republican states to challenge Obamacare in court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal judge will hear arguments on Wednesday in a lawsuit by 20 Republican state attorneys general who say the recent elimination of tax penalties tied to the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate have rendered the entire law unconstitutional.

The attorneys general have asked U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, to issue a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the mandate and a ruling striking down the rest of the law, commonly known as Obamacare, with it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LUHCET

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.