Case to Watch: Republican states to challenge Obamacare in court

(Reuters) -

A federal judge will hear arguments on Wednesday in a lawsuit by 20 Republican state attorneys general who say the recent elimination of tax penalties tied to the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate have rendered the entire law unconstitutional.

The attorneys general have asked U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, to issue a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the mandate and a ruling striking down the rest of the law, commonly known as Obamacare, with it.

