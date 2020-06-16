Westlaw News
Chicago sues Trump admin for not opening Obamacare enrollment amid pandemic

Nate Raymond

The city of Chicago is suing the Trump administration over its refusal to open a special enrollment that would allow millions of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic to enroll in health insurance plans offered under the Affordable Care Act.

The city in a lawsuit filed on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., argued the ACA, or Obamacare, requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to open a special enrollment during “exceptional circumstances.”

