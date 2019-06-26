Court asks if Democratic House, states lack standing to defend Obamacare

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered new briefing to address whether the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives and a group of state attorneys general have standing to appeal a ruling declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans also asked the parties by next week to address whether the case is moot if they do not have standing given that the Trump administration has urged the court to strike the entire law down.

