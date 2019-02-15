Westlaw News
Democratic-led House can intervene in Obamacare appeal: court

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court on Thursday cleared the way for the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives to intervene, over the objections of the Trump administration, in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

But, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to grant a bid by several Democratic state attorneys general to hear the appeal of the December ruling by a federal judge in Texas declaring Obamacare unconstitutional on an expedited basis.

