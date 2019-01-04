Democratic-led House moves in court to defend Obamacare

The newly Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives has moved to defend the Affordable Care Act in court after a federal judge in Texas last month ruled in favor of Republican state attorneys general and declared the health law unconstitutional.

The House filed a motion late on Thursday after Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California took control of the chamber seeking to intervene in the case in order to try to save Obamacare, which the Trump administration has declined to do.

