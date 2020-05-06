Democratic-led states, House defend Obamacare before U.S. Supreme Court

A group of Democratic-led states and lawmakers on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to declare Obamacare constitutional, while Republican President Donald Trump said his administration would continue pushing to strike it down.

Twenty-one Democratic attorneys general in a brief urged the justices to reject a bid by their Republican counterparts to accomplish in court “what they failed to accomplish through the political process,” the landmark healthcare law’s invalidation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SJ111z