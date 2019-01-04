Democratic states appeal ruling striking down Obamacare

A group of Democratic state attorneys general on Thursday took steps to appeal a ruling by a federal judge in Texas holding that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional, saying the decision threatens the healthcare of millions of Americans.

Seventeen attorneys general led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a notice of appeal indicating they will ask the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to overturn the Dec. 14 ruling.

